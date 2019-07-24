Gregory Simmons, 55, St. Joseph, MO

Gregory's Obituary

Gregory Simmons, 55, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 21. 2019.

Greg was born on July 31, 1963, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Harlan and Maxine (Wheeler) Simmons.

Greg was a woodworking craftsman and Mr-Fix-It to all who knew him, often helping others with anything they brought to him to work on. He co-owned R/C Hobby World and was the Facebook administrator for the local Lost & Found Pets website.

In addition to his parents, Greg is preceded in death by three uncles.

Surviving family: sister, Jackie Pearson (Craig); brother, Rick Simmons (Yvette); sister, Chris Hahn; nephew, Kyle Simmons (Cassie Moore); three aunts, DeVonna Cordonnier, Donna Stewart and Lynda Cordonnier; numerous cousins and friends.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment: Williams Cemetery near Faucett, Missouri

The family has requested memorials be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.