Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Griffin Neil Donaldson, 25

Griffin Neil Donaldson 25, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Monday, January 3, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:49 PM

Griffin Neil Donaldson 25, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born March 22, 1996 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a Computer Technician. He enjoyed video games, playing card and board games, puzzles, and reading books. He also enjoyed all kinds of music especially hard rock. He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Donaldson. Survivors include: mother, Paula Donaldson, Cameron, MO, sisters, Nina Donaldson, Amber Donaldson (Brad Barton,) Brandy Donaldson, Gina Mass, and Jasmine Porter, and brother, Logan Porter. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family request memorials to the Griffin Donaldson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories