Griffin Neil Donaldson 25, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born March 22, 1996 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a Computer Technician. He enjoyed video games, playing card and board games, puzzles, and reading books. He also enjoyed all kinds of music especially hard rock. He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Donaldson. Survivors include: mother, Paula Donaldson, Cameron, MO, sisters, Nina Donaldson, Amber Donaldson (Brad Barton,) Brandy Donaldson, Gina Mass, and Jasmine Porter, and brother, Logan Porter. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family request memorials to the Griffin Donaldson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:49 PM
