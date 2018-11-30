Guadalupe "Freedom" Contreras 43, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at her home. She was born December 12, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Norma and Pedro Contreras. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992 and attended Missouri Western State University. She worked at United Vending as a food service manager at Triumph Food. She loved music, making tamales, and was a crafter. She was a member of the Catholic Faith. Freedom was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Martina Contreras, brothers: Condelario, Carlos, and David Contreras. Survivors include, sisters, Cassimeda "Cassie" (Dennis) Contreras-Hagg, Maria (Dennis) Shifflett, Joannona Owens, Celestina (Francisco) Gonzalez, brothers, Pete (Cindy) Contreras, and Thomas (Kristina) Contreras, as well as several, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, adopted sister, Jody Carter, and adopted brother, Jesse Montemayor.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Freedom Contreras Memorial Fund online or in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online funeral fund, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.