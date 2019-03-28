Clear

Gustavo Lepez-Cardenas Jr.23, of Saint Joseph, MO

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathon Davis Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 4:59 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Gustavo's Obituary
Gustavo Lepez-Cardenas Jr.23, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born June 16, 1995 in Fresno, CA, son of the late Griselda and Gustavo Lepez. He was working at Lifeline Foods. He loved to fish, play Chess, and Honda Cars. Gustavo was Catholic. He was preceded in death by father, Gustavo Lepez, mother, Griselda Cardenas. Survivors include brother, Isaias (Kyla) Lepez-Cardenas, St. Joseph, MO, step father, Humberto Gonzalez of CA, sister, Arilene Lepez, Corona, CA.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathon Davis Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and large hail. Heavy rain is also possible with these as they move in from the west. Right now, it appears that the most widespread storms will be moving through from noon until 5 p.m. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s and 60s. Stay with KQ2 throughout the day for more updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events