Gustavo Lepez-Cardenas Jr.23, of Saint Joseph, MO

Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and large hail. Heavy rain is also possible with these as they move in from the west. Right now, it appears that the most widespread storms will be moving through from noon until 5 p.m. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s and 60s. Stay with KQ2 throughout the day for more updates.

Radar Temperatures Alerts