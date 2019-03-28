Gustavo's Obituary
Gustavo Lepez-Cardenas Jr.23, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born June 16, 1995 in Fresno, CA, son of the late Griselda and Gustavo Lepez. He was working at Lifeline Foods. He loved to fish, play Chess, and Honda Cars. Gustavo was Catholic. He was preceded in death by father, Gustavo Lepez, mother, Griselda Cardenas. Survivors include brother, Isaias (Kyla) Lepez-Cardenas, St. Joseph, MO, step father, Humberto Gonzalez of CA, sister, Arilene Lepez, Corona, CA.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathon Davis Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
