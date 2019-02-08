Guy E. Cordonier May 10, 1929 - February 8, 2019

Guy E. Cordonier

1929-2019

Guy E. Cordonier, 89, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 10, 1929 in Oak Mills, KS. Guy graduated from Wathena High School and attended Hillyard Technical School.

Guy served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He married Arley Mae Townsend on September 26, 1952; she survives of the home.

Guy worked at Armour in St. Joseph, MO for 45 years. He retired and became a farmer in Clarksdale, MO. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, former member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, and a member of the American Legion Post #1000.

Guy was an excellent carpenter, loved to read and play computer games. He loved people and visiting with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Everet and Zella (Tucker) Cordonier; his beloved grandparents, William and Mary Cordonier; Gertrude Cordonier; son, Edward Cordonier; brothers, Dallas Cordonier, Arnold Wolf; son-in-law, Jim Finlay; and father-in-law, Arley Townsend.

Survivors include his wife, Arley Mae, Clarksdale, MO; daughters, Rebecca Miller, Union Star, MO, Mary Cordonier-Finlay, Stewartsville, MO; sons, Guy Andrew Cordonier (Nancy), Parkersburg, West VA, Arley C. Cordonier, Leavenworth, KS; daughter-in-law, Cathy Cordonier; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment Rosedale Cemetery, Wathena, KS at a later date. Friends may meet with the family at the church at 9:30 A.M., Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.