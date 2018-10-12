Guy P. Vestal

1932-2018

Guy P. Vestal, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018.

He was born December 3, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Robert and Hannah (Alexander) Vestal.

Guy married Vivian Shaw September 8, 1957. She preceded him in death July 30, 1996. He later married Barbara McQuiston Kruetzer in 1998. She preceded him in death June 7, 2015.

He grew up working at East Hills Dairy which was owned by Joe and Harriet Klein, then later worked for Southwestern Bell for 30 years.

Guy was a member of Clair United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri and Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Everett, Washington. He was a 50 year member of the Moila Shrine, including Legion of Honor, High Twelve, Drill Team and past director of the Hot Sand Bugs. Guy was also a 50 year member of the Masonic Order of Charity Lodge, and Scottish Rite.

He enjoyed woodworking, camping, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Frudenthal Home Health Care and Hospice for their caring service and support.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert, Everett and Alvin Vestal, Laura Skinner and Susan Dalton.

Survivors include sons, Mike Vestal (Dee), Eric Vestal (Donna); 5 step-children; grandchildren, Melinda Godsey (Preston), Christine Rehm (Kyle), Megan Fink (Walter), Darci Vestal, David Vestal, Matthew Vestal; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Moila Shrine Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

