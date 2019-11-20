Hallie Brooks, Jr., 90, of St. Joseph, MO

Hallie Brooks, Jr. of St. Joseph, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Hamburg, Iowa on December 24, 1929 to Hallie, Sr. and Gladys (Hailey) Brooks.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his son Bernard; daughter Donna; granddaughter Clairissa; and brother Bill Brooks (Phyllis).

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Hazel; son Darrel; brothers, Warren and Roger; and sister Louise McGee.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. preceding the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorial donations be made to our chapel to help defray expenses

