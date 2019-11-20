Clear

Hallie Brooks, Jr., 90, of St. Joseph, MO

Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. preceding the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Hallie Brooks, Jr. of St. Joseph, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Hamburg, Iowa on December 24, 1929 to Hallie, Sr. and Gladys (Hailey) Brooks.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his son Bernard; daughter Donna; granddaughter Clairissa; and brother Bill Brooks (Phyllis).
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Hazel; son Darrel; brothers, Warren and Roger; and sister Louise McGee.
Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. preceding the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorial donations be made to our chapel to help defray expenses

SERVICES
Funeral Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
1:00 PM

Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
3609 Frederick
Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
After climbing into the 60s on Tuesday, expect one more warm day before cooler weather arrives by Thursday. Rain chances are also back in the forecast late Wednesday and through Wednesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories