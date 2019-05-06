Clear
Hallie H.R. Pete Guess, 85, Altamont, MO

Service Details Print Visitation When Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 6:30pm - 7:00pm Location Poland-Thompson Chapel Address 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Service When Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 7:00pm Location Poland-Thompson Chapel Address 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429

Obituary
Hallie R. Guess
1933-2019

Altamont, Missouri- Hallie H.R. Pete Guess, 85, Altamont, passed away on May 4, 2019.
Pete was born on December 23, 1933 in Kellerton, Iowa to Ray and Irene (Haley) Guess.
He was a 1951 graduate of Gravity High School. He worked as a payroll clerk for Consolidated Freight Trucking, before retiring.
Pete was a charter member of the BPOE Blue Springs Elk Lodge #7615 and member of BPOE Cameron Elk Lodge #2615.
Survivors: son, Hallie (Lisa) O’Dell, Cameron; 2 grandchildren, Justin O’Dell and Tyler O’Dell; great-granddaughter, Baylie O’Dell.
Visitation: 6:30-7:00PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with the service following at 7:00PM at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Memorial fund to the Elk’s Mobile Dental Unit. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

