Hallie Mae Dreier, 2 weeks

Hallie Mae Dreier

2020-2020

Hallie Mae Dreier, Platte City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

She was born May 25, 2020 to Dalton and Katie (Hall) Dreier.

Hallie was shown more love in her short time, than some will ever experience in their entire lifetime.

Survivors include parents; maternal grandparents, Michael Young, Marsha Holzhauser (Joe Amos); paternal grandparents, Tim and Shelly Dreier.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.