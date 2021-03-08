Hamilton (Ham) Henderson, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, made his journey home to the Lord, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born July 9, 1946 to Oliver, Sr. and Mary (Green) Henderson in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Hamilton was a dedicated educator and positive influence in St. Joseph. He attended Bartlett, Horace Mann and Washington grade schools later graduating from Lafayette High School. He furthered his education at Missouri Western Junior College and Northwest Missouri State University where he received a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Black History and Education Administration. He taught at Central High School for 40 years. Ham was inducted into the Black Archives Hall of Fame in 2020. He will be dearly missed.

Hamilton attended Holsey Chapel and St. Francis Baptist Church. He was a devoted member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Ham was involved with Scouting and coaching gymnastics. He enjoyed flower gardening, collecting African artifacts and most of all gatherings surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver, Sr. and Mary Henderson; brother, Oliver Henderson, Jr.; and sister, Gwendolyn Washington.

Survivors include son, Lyonell Henderson; sisters, Mary Petty of Fayette, Missouri and Nancy Rucker (Steve); brothers, James Henderson (Joslyn) of Minnesota, Oliver Henderson of Olathe, Kansas and Eugene Henderson of South Carolina; special friend, Roberta Tillman; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Oliver.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 13, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Henderson’s room will be open to the public from 9:00 A.M – 5:00 P.M. Friday, March 12, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Please practice social distancing, face masks will be required. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.