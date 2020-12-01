Hank E. Bachali, 59

Hank Bachali III, 59, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. He was born January 28, 1961 in St. Joseph, son of Dixie and Henry Bachali. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1979 and Missouri Western State College. Hank was currently working for VanCleave Construction. He enjoyed his yearly men's hunting trip, fishing, watching sporting events with his son. He was proud of his 1st house he built and his lake house. He also enjoyed teasing and being goofy with his grandkids. Hank spent his last few months with his family around him. Henry was preceded in death by father, Henry Earl Bachali, Jr., mother, Dixie Bachali and sister, Rhonda Bachali. Survivors include, daughter, Holly Bachali of St Joseph, son, Henry "Hank" (Valerie) Bachali of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Myles, Jadah, Kyliana, and Vashawn, brother, Tom (Cheryl) Bachali of St. Joseph, sister, Tawnya McCoy of Kansas City, MO, niece, Amy (Casey) Jackson of St. Joseph, and former wife, Marti Athens.

Funeral services will be 7:00 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Darrell Wyatt officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Bachali will be cremated following services.