Harold Albert Lockwood, 82, passed away July 11, 2021.

He was born August 3, 1938 in New York, New York to Arthur and Cora (Carey) Lockwood.

Harold worked at the Cameron Concrete Company until retiring.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou and brother, Donnie.

Survivors: wife, Polly, of the home; son, Paul Lockwood, step-sons, Mike Sifers and Everett Bromley; brother, David; sisters, Patricia, Gail, Nena and Bonnie Sue;

5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM, July 22, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.