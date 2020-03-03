Harold Burton Christie, 77, of Maryville, MO, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care ER, Maryville.

Harold was born on May 24, 1942, in Bethany, MO. His parents were Ray Harvey and Edith (Damon) Christie; they preceded him in death.

Harold was raised in New Hampton, MO, and graduated from the Bethany High School, class of 1960. He had lived in Hopkins, MO since 1985, and had moved to Maryville in 2016.

He farmed and had worked in agriculture all his life. He had last driven a truck for River Valley Ag in Hopkins. He had also driven a school bus for the South Harrison School District. He raised and showed registered hogs at State fairs over the years

He had been a member at the First Christian Church, New Hampton, MO.

He leaves his children, Janice Elizabeth (Don) Starman, Arcadia, IA, Sheila Jane (Jeff) Cramer, Highland, IL, and Harold Wayne (Colleen) Christie, Broken Arrow, OK; 2 grandchildren, Katlynn Nichole and Taylor Lane Bussett; 3 brothers, Raymond (Barb) Christie, Harvey Dwight (Earlene) Christie, and Herb Christie; 2 sisters, Sue Surritte, and Lillian (Ron) McCulley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

His memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

His graveside committal service will be at 4:00 PM, Saturday at the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

