Harold C. Barton, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.

On May 26, 1956 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Carolyn (Ring) Barton.

Harold married Sara Clark on February 14, 1989. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2016.

He enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing, but most of all – he enjoyed his grandchildren. He was a lifelong electrician and worked for Ford Motor Plant for over 20 years. He was a member of the UAW Local 249. He was a sponsor for Ducks Unlimited. His family will lovingly remember him as a “kid at heart” that never grew up.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife; step-daughter, Tabatha Tavares; brother, Ted Barton; sister, Carolyn Amos.

Survivors include his children, Brian Barton (Samantha), Jamie McPhail-Gabbert (Mathew); Richard McPhail (Jessica); grandchildren, Oliver, Annie, Emmaryn, Christian, Coty, Kaytlyn, Kylee, Kelsie, Kira, Alex, Christopher, Cassie, Arwen; great-grandchildren; siblings, Gertrude Beck, Cindy Graziano (Joe), Lillian Dockery (Rick), David (Joyce), Charles (Kathy), Jim (Chris), and Frank (Cathy) Barton; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Service 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 11, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Monday, January 10, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions to DU Crooked River Chapter c/o Bruce Yager, 20460 Highway C, Lawson, MO 64062.