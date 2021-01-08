Harold D. Ard, 68, of St. Joseph passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020.

Harold was born on June 4, 1952 to Ray and Alma Ard in Jadwin, M0.

After leaving home, he made a career as a welder.

In 1971, he met Darlene and they married in 1975. They had one daughter Angelia Marie.

After retiring, Harold spent most of his time spoiling his grandchildren as much as possible, working on his various building projects and fixing anything that needed it.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Alma, his brothers Johnny, Darell, David and Terry and his sister Vergie.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darlene, daughter Angelia (Darby), stepson Scott, two grandchildren Rylan and Kendra and two step-grandchildren Vaughn and Curtis. He is also survived by his siblings Denver, Vertie, Clinton Jerdie Levear, Michael, Betty, Doneta and Norma Jean.

Services will be held at Heaton-Bowman-Smith chapel on Friday December 18, at 2 PM. The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 PM prior to the service.