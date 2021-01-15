Harold D “Skip” Howser Jr., 78

Harold D “Skip” Howser Jr. passed away January 8, 2021. Skip was born to the late Rosemary Love Howser & Harold D Howser Sr on April 2 1942 in Kansas City, Wyandotte County, Kansas. He lived in Kansas City, Kansas until 1954, then moved to Whittier California, where he graduated high school and immediately joined the United States Navy. Skip was assigned to a Navy AirCraft Carrier, and he served 4 years. He was Honorable Discharged in December 1965. Skip returned home to his mother and step-father, and he worked until 1990 as a security guard when they moved to Las Vegas. Skip enjoyed his weekly trips to the casinos with his mother. After his mother’s death, he came to his closest lifelong friend Gina Fox in St Joseph, Mo, where Skip became a part of her family. Skip was a member of Charity Masonic Lodge of St Joseph, Mo. One of his favorite memories was when he and Lowell spent two weeks in Hutchison, Kansas experiencing the training in the space program. He was able to enjoy family vacations every year until his decline in 2016. He enjoyed making detailed graphite pencil drawings of classic cars and beach scenes. Skip loved Samantha Jones as his granddaughter, as he never had children of his own. Skip had very special caregivers that he loved very much: Jenny Santos, Frankie Stout, Karen Donaldson, Sis Titsworth, and Jodi Harrison. He was proceed in death by his Mother, Rosemary, Step-Father, Frank, and his Father, Harold Sr., and long time friend, Lowell Fox. Survivors are Gina Fox and Rhonda & Greg Allen. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle man. He has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date.