Harold Doyle Moore 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. He was born April 23, 1933 in Trenton, Missouri, son of the late Beulah and Luther Moore. He graduated from Trenton-Class of 1951, and he married Merle "Lynn" Endicott in Bethany, MO on June 12, 1965. He served in the Army, and he is a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Quaker Oats after many years of service. He enjoyed going to auctions, tinkering in his garage, but most especially spending time with his kids and grandkids. Harold was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, wife, Merle "Lynn" Moore of the home, daughters, Melissa Kennedy and Debbie Moore, sons, Jeff and James Moore of Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Patricia (L.D.) Daniels, grandchildren: Jason Kennedy, Megan Stickley, Johnathon Kennedy, James Moore Jr., and Chriscenda Mozingo, and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:00 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Chaplain Jennifer Kusilek officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Hospice Partners or Alzheimer's Association.