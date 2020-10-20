Harold E. Mosser Jr., 84, of Elwood, Kansas died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home.

Harold was born on April 3, 1936 in Elwood, Kansas to Harold “Edward” and Veda Mae (Smith) Mosser Sr.. He graduated from Elwood High School and lived most all of his life in Elwood. Harold had worked for Seitz in St. Joseph, owned and operated the Mobil Service Station in Elwood, then worked and retired from Boehringer’s in St. Joseph.

Harold is a member of the Wathena Masonic Lodge #64 AF & AM, Moila Shrine and the Scottish Rite of St. Joseph and was in the Cushman Unit.

He married Mary Jean Schuman on June 10, 1955 in Savannah, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2007. Harold was also preceded by his sister, Helen Jean Bennett.

Survivors include his children; Doug Mosser (Leisa) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Trudy Drum (Greg) of Lawrence, Kansas

Gregg Mosser (Friend, Jeff Haney) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Grandkids; Bryan Mosser (Shanna), Megan Huff (Jeff), Skylar Drum

Great grandkids; Bentley Mosser, Brooklynn Mosser and Mason Huff

FUNERAL: Saturday, October 24, 2020 –1:30 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral (12 NOON -1:30)

Memorials: American Heart Association

