Harold E. "Red" "Zodie" VanMeter, 91

Visitation: Saturday, December 28th, 2019 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Military honors to be held at 4:00 PM.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Harold E. "Red" "Zodie" VanMeter
September 07, 1928 - December 23, 2019

Harold E. "Red" "Zodie" VanMeter, 91, of St. Joseph, died December 23, 2019. Harold was born September 7, 1928, in Oak, MO, to Joseph and Leona (Neiderhauser) VanMeter.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.

Prior to retirement he was a beef cutter for Armour and Company in St. Joseph. He then owned a service station, drove for A-1 Delivery, and mowed many yards for several years.

Harold married Donna Simerly on January 20, 1951 in Palo Alto, CA and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Danny VanMeter, Dana Evans (Kevan), Gina Frakes, Dennis VanMeter, Alena Eighmy (Criss), two grandchildren Ryan Evans and Tyler DeSpain, and a sister Kay Jacobs (John).

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Christopher DeSpain, three sisters and four brothers.

Harold enjoyed being with people and enjoyed his cat Freddy.

Memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or to the Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, with military honors to be held at 4:00 p.m.

