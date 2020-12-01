Harold Eugene Olinger, 56

St. Joseph, Missouri- Harold Eugene James Olinger, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away

on November 23, 2020.

He was born on May 30, 1964, in Stockton, California to Lester and Linda (Hibbard) Olinger.

Beginning work at Connell Hardware in Cameron, Harold progressed with his career, becoming a plumbing specialist working in retail sales at Lowes.

Preceding him in death: his father, Lester and sister, Delores.

Survivors: sons, Kyle Olinger, St. Joseph, Missouri and Eric Olinger, Amity, Missouri; daughter, Amanda Summers (Mike Friesz), St. Joseph, Missouri; mother, Linda (Don) Neth, St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Otis (Chris) Olinger, Cameron, Missouri; 5 grandsons, numerous nieces and 1 nephew.

Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Poland Thompson Chapel, with visitation at 12:30 PM-2:00 PM, prior to the service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.