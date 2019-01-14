Harold Gayle VanSickle, Jr. November 14, 1926 - January 13, 2019

Harold Gayle VanSickle, Jr. 92, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center.

Harold was born in Des Moines, IA, on November 14, 1926, to Harold Gayle and Melissa Alice (Hughes) VanSickle, Sr. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering, from Iowa State University, Ames, IA. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Iowa State.

He served his country in the US Army Air Corps in 1945.

Harold moved to Maryville in 1949 to work at Robbins Lightning Protection where he met his future bride. And on February 9, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marylee Joy Steele, in Maryville, MO.

He was the founder and manager of A/C Lightning Security, Inc. for 25 years in Maryville.

Harold was the mayor of Maryville from 1967-70, and in 1969, Maryville was awarded an All American City. He was an officer in the Maryville Industrial Development Corp (MIDC), during which time Union Carbide, later Energizer was recruited to town, as well as NEBS, now Deluxe, and Uniroyal, now Kawasaki Motors. He was instrumental with the Maryville Housing Authority and has a section (VanSickle Circle) named for him. He served on many national lightning protection committees.

He enjoyed golf and fishing, gardening, and watching his children and grandchildren in sports. He was an avid Northwest Bearcat fan.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dale VanSickle; sister, Patricia Hellervik;and son-in-law, Kurby Weldon.

He is survived by his wife, Marylee, of the home; his children, Harold “Bud” (Pam) VanSickle, Vickie Weldon, and Sheri (Bryan) Twaddle, all of Maryville; 9 grandchildren, Ryan (Dana) VanSickle, Charlotte, NC, Michael VanSickle, Maryville, Derek VanSickle, Columbia, MO, Adam (Sherra) Weldon, Maryville, Amy (Brad) Wolf, Barnard, MO, Will (Amanda) Twaddle, Matt Twaddle, and Brooke Twaddle, all of Maryville and Blair Twaddle of Springfield, MO ; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. VanSickle has been cremated and his memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The interment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Maryville Public Library, or to the A/C Lightning Scholarship Fund at Northwest Missouri State University.