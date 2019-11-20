Harold L. Davis Sr., 80, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Harold was born January 21, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Williard Emos and Katherine E. Davis.

Harold served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic for various places, including Big 4 in small engine repair.

He married Emma “Jean” Roland on January 21, 2000. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents, son, Greggory Carl “Cricket” Roland, daughter, Treva Jean Bollman and six brothers and sisters.

Survivors; significant other, Illana Turner

Sons, Harold L. Davis Jr., Ricky Eugene Roland and William Joseph Roland.

Daughters, Winchenda Mae McIIvian, Deana Marie Brown, Tammy JoLynn Sutton and Jacqueline Anne Roland.

Brother, Richard Davis

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great- grandchildren.

Harold’s wishes were to be cremated with services at a later date.

Memorials: Cancer Research

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.

