Harold L. Davis Sr., 80, of Wathena, Kansas

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Harold L. Davis Sr., 80, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Harold was born January 21, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Williard Emos and Katherine E. Davis.

Harold served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic for various places, including Big 4 in small engine repair.

He married Emma “Jean” Roland on January 21, 2000. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents, son, Greggory Carl “Cricket” Roland, daughter, Treva Jean Bollman and six brothers and sisters.

Survivors; significant other, Illana Turner
Sons, Harold L. Davis Jr., Ricky Eugene Roland and William Joseph Roland.
Daughters, Winchenda Mae McIIvian, Deana Marie Brown, Tammy JoLynn Sutton and Jacqueline Anne Roland.
Brother, Richard Davis
Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great- grandchildren.

Harold’s wishes were to be cremated with services at a later date.
Memorials: Cancer Research
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.
www.harmanrohde.com

