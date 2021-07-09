Harold L. Dawson, Sr., 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.

He was born November 10, 1951 in St. Joseph to George and Bernice (Hodge) Dawson.

He married Janice Kay Thomas on October 14, 1972. She survives of the home.

Harold was the owner/operator of Spic-N-Span building maintenance company for 48 years.

Harold was very passionate about his family, grandchildren and friends. He took care of us all in one way or another in his lifetime. He was absolutely the strength of his family and would never let anyone go without. He was passionate about playing golf with his brother Marty, and lifelong friends Charles, Arley, and Steve. (He says they’re easy to beat.) His heart belonged to his wife, Janice. Everything he did was for her. He was, is, and will always be her security.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory Roberts; grandchildren, Gregory Roberts, Jr. and Ashley Roberts; siblings, Shelby Dawson, Carla Dawson, Dorothy Dawson, Denice Rogers, Karla Dawson, Marilyn Smith, Mary Stockstill, Jack Dawson, Frank Dawson, Rick Dawson, and Donna Despain.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; sons, Harold Dawson, III, and Lewis Dawson, Jr.; daughters, Janette and Amanda Dawson; brother, Marty Raymond Dawson; sisters, Myrtle Fowler, Lois Dawson, Dee Dee Brouhard, Debbie Dawson, Phyllis Hight, and Ann Green; grandchildren, Glenn Gray, Kelsey Dawson, Wyatt Dawson, Gabby Hood, Hadley Hood, Makayla Hood, Bradeyn Dawson, Kayce Dawson, Kamryn Dawson, Samantha Thompson, Hunter Thompson, Kristina Thompson; many great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated, and the family also suggests donations to the American Lung Association.