Harold Laverne Grimes, 58

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.

