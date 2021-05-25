Harold Laverne Grimes, 58

Harold Laverne "Curly", "Little Harold", "Harry", Grimes 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday May 3, 2021 in St. Joseph. He was born July 15, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Jean & Harold Grimes Sr. He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Mid Cities trucking as a mechanic, and at Altec as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, anything outdoors, and working on cars. Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Laverne Grimes Sr.. Survivors include: mother, Jean Ann Grimes, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Rachel (Eric) Clark, St. Joseph, half brothers, Tim Nelson, and Carl Grimes. Mr. Grimes will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Posted: May 25, 2021 4:42 PM