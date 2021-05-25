Clear
Harold Laverne Grimes, 58

Harold Laverne "Curly", "Little Harold", "Harry", Grimes 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday May 3, 2021 in St. Joseph.

Posted: May 25, 2021

Harold Laverne "Curly", "Little Harold", "Harry", Grimes 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday May 3, 2021 in St. Joseph. He was born July 15, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Jean & Harold Grimes Sr. He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Mid Cities trucking as a mechanic, and at Altec as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, anything outdoors, and working on cars. Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Laverne Grimes Sr.. Survivors include: mother, Jean Ann Grimes, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Rachel (Eric) Clark, St. Joseph, half brothers, Tim Nelson, and Carl Grimes. Mr. Grimes will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
