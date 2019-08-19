Harold Lloyd Calhoon Jr. April 14, 1961 - August 15, 2019

Harold Lloyd Calhoon Jr. 58, of passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in a St. Joseph health care center. He was born April 14, 1961 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He worked at Sprague Excavating for several years, and Wyatts Cafeteria. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar, the Chiefs, and wrestling. Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Lloyd Calhoon Sr., and mother, Gertrude Jennings. Survivors include: three children: Julie Calhoon, Tony Calhoon, and Valerie Herpel, 8 grandchildren, brothers, Frank, Steven, and Danny Calhoon, and James Jones, sisters, Sandra Crippen, Angela Hurd, Andrea Young, and Tammy Todd. The family will receive friends Tuesday August 27th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Harold Calhoon Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.