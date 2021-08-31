Clear
Harold M. Hughes, Jr., 89

Harold M. Hughes, Jr., 89, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
He was born October 19, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Harold Mertland Hughes, Sr., and Mable Hughes.
Harold married Gloria Tatum on June 21, 2007. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed at ISS Maintenance in Kansas City, Missouri for 17 years.
Harold was a unique individual who walked his own path. He had his private businesses and was fun to be around. He was known to help everybody, and his best friend was his great-grandson, Edward Tatum.
He was a good person and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Billie Jean Petty; daughter, Adrian Hughes; sons, Harold M. and Craig Hughes; and numerous other extended family members.
Survivors include wife, Gloria; children, Harold M. Hughes, III, of Denver, Colorado, Karen Hughes Bailey of Overland Park, Kansas, Brent Eugene Hughes (Berlyn), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Corrine Cochrane (Mark) of St. Paul, Minnesota, Gina Cage, Kansas City, Kansas, Curtis Hughes (Fulece), Kansas City, Kansas, and Vincent, Diane, Debbie, and Melody Hughes, all of Minnesota; stepchildren, Barbara Tatum and Anthony Tatum, both of Kansas City, Missouri, and Alfred Tatum of Columbus, Georgia; brother, Mertland Hughes (Barbara); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; step-great-granddaughter, Seaka White; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

