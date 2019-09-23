Harold's Obituary

Harold N. Mosher, 95, of Chapman, KS, died September 20, 2019, at the home of his son in St. Joseph, MO. Harold was born March 8, 1924, in Alden, KS, to Carl and Olga (Bressler) Mosher.

Harold served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II; receiving an honorable discharge. He was the P.E. Coordinator for the Chapman Kansas School District; retiring in 1976.

He married the former Marjorie Cornelius on August 29, 1948, and she preceded him in death on January 6, 2019. Also preceding him in death were his parents, two sons, Brad, Scott, a brother Don and a half-brother Jim.

Survivors include three sons, Craig Mosher (Julie), Kirk Mosher (Patti), Trent Mosher (Lyn), a half-brother Steve Mosher, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Mosher has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.