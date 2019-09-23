Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost announces retirement Full Story

Harold N. Mosher, 95, of Chapman, KS

Mr. Mosher has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Harold's Obituary
Harold N. Mosher, 95, of Chapman, KS, died September 20, 2019, at the home of his son in St. Joseph, MO. Harold was born March 8, 1924, in Alden, KS, to Carl and Olga (Bressler) Mosher.
Harold served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II; receiving an honorable discharge. He was the P.E. Coordinator for the Chapman Kansas School District; retiring in 1976.
He married the former Marjorie Cornelius on August 29, 1948, and she preceded him in death on January 6, 2019. Also preceding him in death were his parents, two sons, Brad, Scott, a brother Don and a half-brother Jim.
Survivors include three sons, Craig Mosher (Julie), Kirk Mosher (Patti), Trent Mosher (Lyn), a half-brother Steve Mosher, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Mosher has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Morning fog will lift out of here by later this morning and we will end up seeing a very nice day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events