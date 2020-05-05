Harold Nathan Jewett, 80

After a long, lengthy battle Harold Nathan Jewett's wings were ready for his final journey home on May 3, 2020.

Harold was born December 23, 1939 in Craig, MO, to Guy and Josephine (Backaus) Jewett. He was 1957 graduate of Craig High School, Gards Business University in 1958, at attended Missouri Western night classes.

He married his loving wife Kay Sybert on May 23, 1963 at the First Baptist Church in Savannah, MO.

Harold worked for Land Construction in 1958 and advanced to Vice President; retiring in 1985. He then went to work for Ideker Inc. as controller; retiring again in 2008. In all He worked for 50 years in the financial end of heavy construction.

He was Governor of the Moose Lodge from 1979 - 1981, treasurer of their homeowners association for several years, and was a member of the Nodaway Valley Ambassador Club, in which Harold and Kay traveled abroad many times to Italy, Sicily, Greece, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, the Fiji Islands, and many cruises.

Harold also liked working in the yard trimming the bushes and attending to the flowers. Spending time by solving the crossword puzzles found in the newspaper, scratching lottery tickets, daily cruises in his truck, family dinner gatherings, sampling all of the desserts. These will be treasured memories we will carry with us forever...until we meet again.

Harold is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay; sister Collene Fields; brothers, Lloyd Wayne of St. Joseph, Guy Lavern (Phyllis Belgiere) of Parkville; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Floyd Gene, Lewis Oliver; sisters Shirley Bailey; Joan Hearn; niece Andrea Joan Jewett; nephew Michael Shawn Jewett; grandparents Williams and Mae Backhaus and Frank and Hattie Jewett.

Harold enjoyed life to the fullest. HIs smile, love for a tall glass of sweet tea or a large Diet Coke from a fountain, beautiful piano and organ playing, dessert loving, number crunching, chuckling, kind personality will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the wonderful doctors and nurses for their exceptional care.

Harold will lie in state Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 12:00 noon till 6:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Due to the COVID - 19 pandemic, private family services will be held and graveside services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.

When God called you home my heart broke

and I cried out to my God above

and to my heart, he spoke.

He said, you are there with those you love,

your pain is gone, and your soul is free.

The tears I shed were not for you,

as I know now that they were for me.

I will go on, as that is what you would want me to do

but know that never a day will there be,

when you will not be deeply loved

and missed by me.