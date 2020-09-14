Harold Robert “Bob” Ruoff, Sr., 102, of Stewartsville, MO, passed away September 11, 2020.

He was born on March 31, 1918 to Herman E. and Anna H. (Blosser) Ruoff in Easton, MO where he grew up and attended school. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.

On September 10, 1949, he was united in marriage to Claretta “Katie” Hanway. After their marriage they lived in Easton, Plattsburg, Gower and lastly Stewartsville where they made their home. Katie passed away on September 21, 2009.

Bob was a longtime member of San Antonio Christian Church, he attended Bethany Christian Church and later Clarksdale Christian Church. He was also a lifetime member of the Gower American Legion Post #393.

He retired from Affiliated Foods as a delivery driver in 1981 and was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was a lifelong hobby farmer and loved to be on his “Oliver” tractor. Bob enjoyed gardening, coon, frog and mushroom hunting, being outside and spending time with his family and friends. He never knew a stranger.

Bob was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters Virginia Ottinger, Melvin “Speed” Ruoff, Lloyd Ruoff, and Frances Kerns.

He is survived by his twin sister Hazel Anderson; children, Roberta Ruoff, Marjorie “Margie” (Peter) Funk, Mary Jane (Mark) Celeslie, Anna (Jerry) Chamberlain, and Harold, Jr. “Hank” (Jana) Ruoff; ten grandchildren, Angela (Patrick) Daniels, Melissa Wilmes, Mark (Chelsea) Kever, Keith (Kristy) Celeslie, Jill (Chris) Carson, Jack Celeslie and fiancé Emily Eckery, Danielle Ellsworth, Miranda Ellsworth, Tyler Ruoff and Kaitlyn (Kyle) Paxton; two great-grandchildren, Laney, Peyton, Tommy, Brooklyn, Abigail, Hannah and Hayden; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 14th at Clarksdale Christian Church

Graveside Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday September 14th at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice