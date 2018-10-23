Harold “Skipper” Mooney

1951-2018

Harold “Skipper” Mooney, 67, passed away at KU Medical Center on October 9, 2018.

He was born on April 22, 1951, in St. Louis County and adopted by Harold and Maudie "Lucille" Mooney who preceded him in death.

Harold was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, until he joined the Navy in 1969. He served on the U.S.S. KittyHawk through 1978.

Upon returning to St. Joseph, he was united in marriage to Janice Kay Kniola on June 21, 1991. She preceded him in death.

Harold was an accomplished pianist and organist and a member of the St. Joseph Organ Guild and the St. Joseph Symphony. He was a longtime member of Patee Park Baptist Church where he played the organ and piano. Harold also worked in the food pantry and helped out as needed in the church.

He was a very sweet, quirky, intelligent, and gentle man.

Harold leaves behind cousins and several friends who love and miss him, including his little BFF, Kindreanna, who will him so much.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Patee Park Baptist Church. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. Joseph School District to help fund music. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

