Harold Thomas Stallsworth, 82, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. He was born April 10, 1938 in St. Joseph, son of Ada and George Stallsworth Sr. He attended Wathena High School. He worked at Quaker Oats retiring after 27 years. Harold enjoyed studying the Bible was a World War II enthusiast and also enjoyed walking his dogs. Harold was preceded in death by wife, Carol Stallsworth, father, George Stallsworth Sr., mother, Ada Stallsworth. Survivors include, daughters, Vicki (Robert) Hoppe of Seminole, FL, and Cynthia (Brett) Link of Independence, MO, his best friend, Marcia Mitchell, brothers, George (Darlene) Stallsworth Jr. and Wayne Stallsworth, sister, Carole Williams, all of St. Joseph, MO, 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman, officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.