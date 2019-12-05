Harriet D. Smolly, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home.

Born March 31, 1922 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Robert and Anna (Gordon) Smolly, she was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph. She was a graduate of Central High School.

Miss Smolly had been employed at United Department Store, Smolly’s Bakery and as an accounting clerk for KQTV for 29 years, retiring in 1986.

She was a member of B’Nai Sholem Temple and the Sisterhood of the Temple.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Sherman Smolly and Gerald Smolly.

(Survivors:) her nephew John MacIntire and his daughter, Kate; her niece Robin Kennedy and her sons, Daniel and Adam; and many cousins and friends

She was grateful for the love and friendship of Robert and (the late) Carol Housh, Kathy Sadoun and the children of Marvin and Marilyn Nelson.

(Graveside Services and Interment:) 11:00 a.m. Friday, B’Nai Yaakov Cemetery under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.