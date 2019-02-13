Harriet "Marie" Severns, 91, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was born October 24, 1927, in Denton, KS, to the late William "Webb" and Gussie Louise (McNelly) Prawl. She was a graduate of Central High School and worked at Westab.

She was united in marriage to Harry Francis Severns on May 29, 1947, in Troy, KS. They celebrated 46 years of marriage before his passing in 1993.

Her involvement in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Webster PTA, PTA Council, Lafayette H.S volunteer and Saint Paul United Methodist Church all centered around her family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, ceramics, traveling, and playing cards and Bingo.

Preceding her in death were her siblings, Norman Prawl and Kathryn Mitchell.

Survivors include her children, Pamela (Walt) Hanabury, Jeffrey (Pam), Gregory (Ilene), and Barry (Lori) Severns; grandchildren, Keith Severns, Brian Hanabury, Mack Severns, and Parker, Carter (Amelia), Addison (Kaitlin), and Anya Severns; great-grandsons, Liam and Laken Severns, Hudsyn Severns, and great-granddaughters Madeline Hanabury and Collins Severns; and great-great-grandson Lincoln Severns; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial contributions to Noyes Home, United Way, or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Services and burial will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 , at 10:00 a.m. at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO.