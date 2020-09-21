Harrietta Marie Nicholson, 96

Harrietta M Nicholson

May 31, 1924 - September 18, 2020

Harrietta Marie Nicholson, the daughter of Eugene Dallas and Sara Lucina (Staly) Barnum, was born May 31, 1924 in Woodbine, Iowa. Harrietta attended Woodbine country school.

In 1944, Harrietta was united in marriage to Richard Louck in Morning Sun, Iowa and they became the parents of two children, James and Eva Mae. They later divorced. In 1950, Harrietta was united in marriage to Harvey Nicholson. They became the parents of four children; David, Donald, Charles, and Frank. Harvey passed away in 1984.

Harrietta was a stay-at-home mom and was devoted to raising her family. She owned and operated an orchard where the family picked apples and grapes. They also raised pigs, chickens, cows, and horses.

Harrietta received Jesus as her Lord and Savior as a little girl. She rededicated her life at the age of 80 and was baptized by Pastor Don Barnett at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri. She enjoyed singing with the children during church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Harrietta passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, at the age of 96.

Besides her parents and husband, Harvey, Harrietta was preceded in death by sons, David and Donald Nicholson, three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include children, Eva Mae (Ronald) Murry, Fairfax, Missouri, James Louck, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Charles Elton (Jeannie) Nicholson, Norfolk, Nebraska, and Frank Nicholson, Braddyville, Iowa; grandchildren, Robert Nelson, Dianna Bennett, Cookie Schebaum, Amy Cisler, Chad Nicholson, and D.J. Burke; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

**Due to current conditions, the family requests masks be worn at the funeral and visitation.**

Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.

Interment 2:30 PM, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, Spring Valley Cemetery, Moorhead, Iowa.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Memorials may be directed to Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, or Clearmont Baptist Church.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.