Harry C. "Dick" Denney, 95, of Savannah, MO; passed away on Tuesday January 8, 2019 at Shady Lawn Living Center in Savannah.

Dick was born on October 24, 1923 in Rosendale, MO, to John and Margaret Denney. He graduated from Rosendale High School.

Mr. Denney served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He spent his career at the St. Joseph Stockyards and the Missouri Commission Company as a commission man in the hog department. He was also a farmer.

He was a member of the Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 in Savannah. He was a charming man that lived life the way that he wanted. He loved horses, cowboy's and raccoon hunting.

Mr. Denney is survived by a son Russell (Theresa) Denney and daughter; Bonnie (Randy) Williams. Grandchildren; Jon, Christopher and Nicholas Denney, Rushelle Willis, Chad and Cheree McCallon, Courtney Kline, Terrance and Brian Roach and twelve great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Conni Kline, brother; Harold Denney; infant sister; Hariette Denney

Funeral Services 10:00 AM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment with Full Military Honors, Savannah Cemetery.

There is no family visitation scheduled.

The family requests memorial donations may be made to Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 in Savannah.