Harry Donald Coffman, 88, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.

On June 15, 1933, he was born in Bakersfield, California, to Kimsy and Icy (Taylor) Coffman. Harry was raised in Savanna, Oklahoma, where he fell in love with and then married Betty Hoover on July 24, 1954. Together they toured the world during his service in the U.S. Army.

After returning home, Harry went on to earn his bachelor’s in Chemistry from Oklahoma State University. A Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 64, Harry received an outstanding leadership award from national headquarters for his involvement. He retired from a long career with the FDA in St. Louis, Missouri, and shared almost 64 years of marriage with his beloved Betty, who preceded him in death on May 1, 2018, after which he moved to St. Joseph to be with family. Harry was a member of First Christian Church in St. Joseph, where he was active in community and church social clubs. He enjoyed his time volunteering at Mosaic hospital and reading to schoolchildren. His passions included playing golf, gardening, watching football with friends and family, and writing poetry. A kind and witty man who always put others first. A true gentleman, Harry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. To know Harry was to love him.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John, Merryman, Grady, Irene, and Kimsy.

Survivors include his daughter, Dana Meers (Jim), son, Greg Coffman (Lisa), Sorento, IL; and grandsons, Jakob Ehlert (Ali), and Harrison Meers; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Harrington and James Hoover (Patsy), McAlester, OK).

The family will gather with friends from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. with Farewell Service to immediately follow on Thursday, October 28, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Harry and Betty will be inurned Friday, October 29 in Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family suggests donations to Noyes Home for Children or Second Harvest Food Bank. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.