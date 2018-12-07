Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Harry E. Lett, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri

The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Harry E. Lett
1949-2018

Harry E. Lett, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Abbey Woods Nursing Home.
He was born June 28, 1949, to Harold Corbin and Evelyn Irene (Brown) Lett in Newton, Kansas.
Harry married his first wife, Nancy Jo Clegg, and they later divorced. He then met his significant other, Alisha Trammell. She preceded him in death.
Harry was a construction worker and owned and operated By Ed’s Mowing. He was active in his community of Missouri City, had lots of friends, and enjoyed waving at traffic outside his house.
He was preceded in death by his significant other, Alisha; parents; sisters, Treva Lindley and Sharon Lett; and brother, Fred Cain.
Survivors include his sons, Eddie and Rick Lett; daughters, Tammy Chastain, Toni Trammell, and Michelle Trammell; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Dee Hill.
The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 23°
We had a lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A few clouds moved back into the area but still a very cold day and night in the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events