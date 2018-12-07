Harry E. Lett

1949-2018

Harry E. Lett, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Abbey Woods Nursing Home.

He was born June 28, 1949, to Harold Corbin and Evelyn Irene (Brown) Lett in Newton, Kansas.

Harry married his first wife, Nancy Jo Clegg, and they later divorced. He then met his significant other, Alisha Trammell. She preceded him in death.

Harry was a construction worker and owned and operated By Ed’s Mowing. He was active in his community of Missouri City, had lots of friends, and enjoyed waving at traffic outside his house.

He was preceded in death by his significant other, Alisha; parents; sisters, Treva Lindley and Sharon Lett; and brother, Fred Cain.

Survivors include his sons, Eddie and Rick Lett; daughters, Tammy Chastain, Toni Trammell, and Michelle Trammell; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Dee Hill.

The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.