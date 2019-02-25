Clear
Harry Steinberg, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri

Private Inurnment B’Nai Yaakov Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Harry Steinberg
1924-2019

Harry Steinberg, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.
He was born November 21, 1924 in Onawa, Iowa.
Harry married Bernice Barron December 28, 1952. She preceded him in death February 12, 2012.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
Harry began his career with Empire Trust Bank. He later was office manager at St. Joseph Wholesale Liquor and retired as manager from Blocks Discount.
Harry was also preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Rachel (Tike) Steinberg; sisters, Esther Steinberg and Grace Day.
Survivors include son, Richard Steinberg (Robbie).
