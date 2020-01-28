On Wednesday January 22, 2020 Harvey “Bud” Williams Jr. passed away at the age of 94. He was born on the Williams family homestead in Clark Township, rural Atchison County, Missouri to Harvey Lee and Pearl Marie (Harbison) Williams on September 18th, 1925. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his twin sister Margery Katherine (Williams) Goodall of Shenandoah, Iowa.

He graduated from Tarkio High School, and in December 1943, at the age of 18, Harvey enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving his country during WWII on the USS General ET Collins (AP 147). Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, he went into the family trucking and farming business alongside his father, mother and sister.

Harvey married Donna Leigh (Miller) on May 11th, 1947 in St. Joseph, Mo. From this union, four daughters and a son were born. Donna Leigh preceded Harvey in death on August 22nd, 1995.

On January 9th, 2005, Harvey married Betty David.

Harvey is survived by his five children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild and Betty David.

Harvey’s wishes were to have a private family ceremony without a public visitation or service.

The family is appreciative of the support and care provided by Maryville Living Center, AseraCare Hospice and Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.