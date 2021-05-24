Clear
Harvey Lee Nolen, 71

Harvey Lee Nolen, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 3:59 PM

He was born July 5, 1949 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Posie and Dolice Nolen.
He worked in sales most of his life and later owned and operated Nolen Publications.
Harvey enjoyed golfing with friends and loved football. His motto was “enjoy life,” and he liked to make people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Harvey Lee Nolen, Jr.; brothers, J.D. Taylor and Leroy Nolen; sisters, Beatrice Spann and Rosie Yandell.
Survivors include daughter, Wendy Herrod (Shane Noble), Savannah, MO; sons, Chadd Nolen, Orlando, FL, Zachary Nolen, Iola, KS, and Charlie Nolen-Phillips; five grandchildren, Kilee Bender (Camden), Parker, CO, Melanie Herrod, Independence, MO, Seth Nolen (Maggie), Longwood, FL, Tanner Herrod (Haley) Greencastle, IN, and Aiden Herrod, Savannah, MO; niece, Betty Yandell, Muskogee, OK; one great-grandson, Austin Herrod, Greencastle, IN; sister-in-law, Rita Nolen, Midwest City, OK; several nieces and nephews.
Harvey has donated his body to science and educational research. His memorial will be placed in his hometown of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

