Harvey Lee Parker, Jr., 90

Harvey Lee Parker, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born in Wathena, Kansas to Harvey, Sr. and Myrtle Ina Mead Parker on January 28, 1931, the youngest of nine children. He attended grade school in Wathena and Blair, Kansas, and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1949, after which he attended St. Joseph Junior College. He served in the Air National Guard from 1950-1955, which included a tour of duty in Bordeaux and Laon, France.

On December 8, 1950 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Jean Gayle Haynes, at the King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. He was employed by Swift and Company for 20 years where he rose from Personnel Clerk to Personnel Manager. When Swift and Company closed in 1970, he was employed by the St. Joseph Hospital as Director of Human Resources until his retirement in 1994.

Harvey was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, where he served as Worship Leader for 21 years. He also served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Personnel Committee Chairman.

He served as Secretary of the Missouri Baptist Convention in 2004 and also served on the Executive Board of the Convention for five years from 2005-2010.

Harvey was a charter member and Past President of the Pony Expressmen SPEBSQSA. He also served 12 years on the City of St. Joseph Personnel Board and 7 years on the St. Joseph Park Board. He was a charter member and Past President of the Missouri Society of Health Care Human Resources Association.

His hobbies were music, antiques, and classic cars. He was an avid genealogist. This led to extensive traveling with Jean Gayle as they searched for ancestors.

Harvey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Gayle; parents; brothers, Milton W., Moa B., and Rev. John G. Parker; and five sisters, Lucille Hoffman, Berniece Mansperger, Annabel Absher, Luella Taylor and Henrietta Mejia.

Survivors include daughter, Michele Beamon (Robert), St. Joseph; his son, Wesley Parker (Pamela), Kansas City, MO; and grandchildren, John Beamon (Calyn), St. Joseph, and Seth Parker (Sara), Liberty, MO, Kinsey Redmond (Chris), Blue Springs, MO, and Benjamin Parker, Kansas City, MO. There are four great-grandchildren, Kate Parker, Jane Parker, Ellie Redmond, and Logan Redmond.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Monday, First Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior at the church. Friends may call 1:30-5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.