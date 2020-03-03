Hattie Mae Kirtley, 85, of Union Star, MO, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Carriage Square in St. Joseph, MO. She was born July 9, 1934 in Ludlow, OK to Adam Marion & Hattie E. (Butler) Williams. She married A. David Kirtley in Wichita, KS on August 21, 1954 and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2003.

Hattie was a public-school teacher who taught Home Economics and Elementary Sciences. She was a real estate agent, emphasizing in farm land. She lovingly helped and supported her husband run their farm. Hattie emphasized to her family that an education was a major steppingstone to success. She was a firm believer in her Savior, Jesus Christ. Walking out her faith by giving lovingly and spreading His word in her own special ministry to her family and anyone who she could.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Cary) Cornelius of Easton, MO; brother, Dr. Bill (Dr. Emelda) Williams of Jonesboro, AR; daughter-in-law, Lanette & (Jeff) Grubb; grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Young, Brett Cornelius, Cody (Alexea) Cornelius, Benjamin Kirtley, Justin Grubb, Lindsey Grubb, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Gary Kirtley, and brother, Johnny Williams.

Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be at Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to the Union Star Baptist Church in support of the Annie Armstrong Missionary Fund.