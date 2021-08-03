Clear
Hayden Lawrence Muck, 30

Hayden Lawrence Muck, 30, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Aug 3, 2021

He was born January 23, 1991 in St. Joseph. Hayden was a Central High School graduate and attended Missouri Western State University.
He was a pet care associate for Nestle Purina. He loved animals and got to share his love every day at work.
Hayden was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his mother, Judith Sabbert (Dennis) of Overland Park, Kansas; father, Larry Muck (Mary), of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Ryan Muck (Kristen) and sister, Jordan Mica (Ryan), both of St. Louis, Missouri; three step-siblings, Ryan Holler (Mary Jo), of Overland Park, Kansas, Chip Davis, of San Francisco, California, and Patrick Davis, of Seattle, Washington; nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 16 Ashland United Methodist Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 15 Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. To view Public Livestream please visit www.aumcfamily.org/livestream.

