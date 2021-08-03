Hayden Lawrence Muck, 30, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.

He was born January 23, 1991 in St. Joseph. Hayden was a Central High School graduate and attended Missouri Western State University.

He was a pet care associate for Nestle Purina. He loved animals and got to share his love every day at work.

Hayden was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Survivors include his mother, Judith Sabbert (Dennis) of Overland Park, Kansas; father, Larry Muck (Mary), of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Ryan Muck (Kristen) and sister, Jordan Mica (Ryan), both of St. Louis, Missouri; three step-siblings, Ryan Holler (Mary Jo), of Overland Park, Kansas, Chip Davis, of San Francisco, California, and Patrick Davis, of Seattle, Washington; nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 16 Ashland United Methodist Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 15 Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. To view Public Livestream please visit www.aumcfamily.org/livestream.