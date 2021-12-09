Clear
Hazel Alice Linville, 86

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 10:25 AM

Hazel Alice Linville 86, of De Kalb, Missouri passed away Monday December 6, 2021 at her home. She was born February 1, 1935 in Meadowlands, Minnesota daughter of the late Emily & David Williams. She was a homemaker. who enjoyed reading, cooking, crocheting, she loved people and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering in the gift shop at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, and was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Linville, on January 30, 2018, her parents, brothers, Howard, Walter, Delmar, and Richard Williams, and her sister, Mildred McCullough. Survivors include: four children: Linda (Larry) Richardson, Camden Point, MO, Daniel (Meloni) Linville, Faucett, MO, Christy (Darren) Weigel, DeKalb, MO, and Jeffrey Linville, Kansas City, MO, grandchildren: Kerry (Scott), Lesley (Jacob), April (Joshua), Tiffany (Brandley), Josh (Angela), Stefanie, Brandon (Nichole), Rylee, Evan and Olivia, and 15 great grandchildren. A graveside service and interment will be 2:30 PM Friday at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

