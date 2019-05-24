Clear

Hazel I. Whorton, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Union Star, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 9:00AM - 10:00AM Service Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: May. 24, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Hazel I. Whorton
1925-2019

Hazel I. Whorton, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Union Star, Missouri passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
She was born January 11, 1925 in Union Star, Missouri.
Hazel married Jay Whorton June 9, 1946. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Central Christian Church, Union Star Feministic Club and 4-H Leader. Hazel worked for Nelly Don during World War II, Methodist Hospital and the State of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Galen and Maxine (Moore) Ebersold; and brothers, Kenton and Dale Ebersold; sister, Barbara Romanzak; grandson, Tony Fawl; great-grandson, Hunter Fawl; great-granddaughters, Hope Townsend and Faith Stoll.
Additional survivors include children, Lennis Courtney (Dean), Topeka, Kansas, Greg Whorton (Vonya), Union Star, Missouri, Dennis Whorton (Cris), Kansas City, Kansas, Joan Irwin (Beck), Union Star, Missouri, Max Whorton (Tami), LaBelle, Florida, Mitch Whorton (Rhonda), Union Star, Missouri; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley Ebersold (Ruth Ann), Trenton, Missouri; sister-in-law, Betty Ebersold, Union Star, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Union Star Cemetery Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

