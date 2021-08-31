Clear
Hazel M. Davison, 85

Hazel M. Davison, 85, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at her home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:20 PM

Hazel was born on September 14, 1935 in Cameron, Missouri to Clifford L. and Minerva A. (Hand) Hahn.

Hazel Married Carson Davison on June 12, 1951 in Hiawatha, Kansas. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sons, Carson L. Davison and Harold Dean Davison, daughters, Loretta L. Davison and Pamela Hundley, sisters, Anna Belle Iler, Katherine Withrow, Dorothy Moppin, Della Robinson, JoAnn Moppin, Francis McClain and Mildred McKeel, and a brother, Paul Hahn.

Survivors: Son, Donald Davison

Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service: 1:30 P.M. August 5, 2021 at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Wednesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 12 noon Wednesday.

Memorials: Helen Davis State School

