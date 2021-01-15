Clear
Hazel Marie Hasting, 67

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:54 PM

Hazel Marie Hasting, 67, of Gallatin, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born June 17, 1953 in Atchison, KS, daughter of Mildred and Frank Ferrier. She attended Benton High School. Hazel enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her dogs, and helping others. Hazel was preceded in death by father, Frank Ferrier, and step-son, Marion Hasting. Survivors include: son, Joshua Hasting of Portland, OR, daughter, Carol Anthony of Jamesport, MO, mother, Mildred Traphagen of Hoyt, KS, step-son, Timothy Hasting of Kansas City, KS, step-mother, Tootie Ferrier, siblings, Carolyn, Barbara, Diane, Charles, Steven, Mary Ann, Frank, Laura, her boyfriend, James Jones, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Hasting has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Hazel Hasting Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

