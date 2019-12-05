Hazel V. Moran, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

She was born February 20, 1922 to Waren and Verna (Moll) Clark.

Hazel married the love of her life, Oris Moran, July 3, 1937. They shared 58 years together until his death in 1995.

She always put others first, especially animals.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Oris; son, Harold; seven siblings; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Survivors include daughter, Janice Montemayor (Philip); grandchildren, Virginia “Ginny” Miller, Lori Fuller (Steve), Scott Moran (Candy), Curtis Reinke (Stephanie), Amy Archer (Ben); great-grandchildren, Brandon, Tad and Kayla Miller, Ashley and Bryan Wright, Taylor (Corissa)and Lindsey Reinke, Elway, Mark & Erickson Moran, Dakota and Zachary Linscott; seven great-great-grandchildren.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 6, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.