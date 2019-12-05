Clear

Hazel V. Moran, 97

Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506 Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Hazel V. Moran, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born February 20, 1922 to Waren and Verna (Moll) Clark.
Hazel married the love of her life, Oris Moran, July 3, 1937. They shared 58 years together until his death in 1995.
She always put others first, especially animals.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Oris; son, Harold; seven siblings; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include daughter, Janice Montemayor (Philip); grandchildren, Virginia “Ginny” Miller, Lori Fuller (Steve), Scott Moran (Candy), Curtis Reinke (Stephanie), Amy Archer (Ben); great-grandchildren, Brandon, Tad and Kayla Miller, Ashley and Bryan Wright, Taylor (Corissa)and Lindsey Reinke, Elway, Mark & Erickson Moran, Dakota and Zachary Linscott; seven great-great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 6, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories