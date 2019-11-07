Heather's Obituary

Heather Anna Marie Mayse 43, of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday November 1, 2019 in Knoxville. She was born March 3, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1994. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Charles Curley, mother, Anna Marie Rains, brother, Dave Curley. Survivors include husband, Thomas Mayse, Saint Joseph, MO, daughters, Chelsea, Taylor, and MaryMayse, nieces, Brittany and Mayse, and Mindy Goacher, brothers, Frank Hatfield and Mike Curley, and sister, Ruth Curley. Services are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Read Less