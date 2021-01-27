Heather Faye Jarrett, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away January 17, 2021. Heather was born February 23, 1978 in St. Joseph to Donald L. and Margaret Joyce (Strawhacker) Jarrett.

She was a graduate of Central High School and had worked for Evergy as a meter reader and then a clerk. She loved rock climbing in her Jeep, and loved animals, especially boxer dogs.

Survivors include her mother Margaret Joyce German; sister Dana McClurg; step-sister Rachelle Ault; step-brother Ken German; niece Macyn McClurg; nephew Reese McClurg; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her father, step-father Thomas G. German, brother Donald L. Jarrett, Jr., three step-brothers Tommy Dale German, Richard German, and Robert Davies.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FOPAS (Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter) or to Midwest Boxer Rescues.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.