Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Heather Faye Jarrett, 42

Heather Faye Jarrett, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away January 17, 2021

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:50 PM

Heather Faye Jarrett, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away January 17, 2021. Heather was born February 23, 1978 in St. Joseph to Donald L. and Margaret Joyce (Strawhacker) Jarrett.

She was a graduate of Central High School and had worked for Evergy as a meter reader and then a clerk. She loved rock climbing in her Jeep, and loved animals, especially boxer dogs.

Survivors include her mother Margaret Joyce German; sister Dana McClurg; step-sister Rachelle Ault; step-brother Ken German; niece Macyn McClurg; nephew Reese McClurg; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her father, step-father Thomas G. German, brother Donald L. Jarrett, Jr., three step-brothers Tommy Dale German, Richard German, and Robert Davies.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FOPAS (Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter) or to Midwest Boxer Rescues.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories